Newport News Hotels ramp up security ...

Newport News Hotels ramp up security measures after string of robberies Read Story Jemie Lee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

In just two weeks, four hotels in Newport News and one hotel in Yorktown were targeted by the same man dressed in a black hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a mask. In each of these cases, the man entered the lobby with a knife in his hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,494,214
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Larry 63,258
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Mon Martin garey 11
love (Nov '09) Mon Martin garey 3
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 11 Lee Lovett 6
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Martin garey 21
My 1998 story for today Feb 9 Martin garey 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,875,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC