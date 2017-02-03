Newport News EDA approves next budget
The Newport News Economic Development Authority agreed on a $24 million total operating budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, at its Friday board meeting. The proposed budget includes $21.5 million for the Economic/Industrial Development Fund, which is a $7.7 million, or 26.5 percent decrease, from the $29.2 million budgeted for fiscal year 2017, according to the proposed budget document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,411
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|63,096
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Jan 31
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC