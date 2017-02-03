Newport News EDA approves next budget

The Newport News Economic Development Authority agreed on a $24 million total operating budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, at its Friday board meeting. The proposed budget includes $21.5 million for the Economic/Industrial Development Fund, which is a $7.7 million, or 26.5 percent decrease, from the $29.2 million budgeted for fiscal year 2017, according to the proposed budget document.

