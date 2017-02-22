Newport News Days Inn robbed for thir...

Newport News Days Inn robbed for third time in a month

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Days Inn located on Fishing Point Drive in Oyster Point at City Center was robbed early Wednesday, the third time it has been robbed this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min FAKENEWS 1,496,855
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 min Julia 63,294
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 41 min silly rabbit 40
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Mon Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) Feb 13 Martin garey 11
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,730 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC