Newport-News 1 mins ago 6:26 p.m.Police investigating shooting incident in Newport News

Police investigating shooting incident in Newport News

An 18-year-old Newport News man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot in the leg late Sunday afternoon. According to Newport News Police spokesperson Lou Thurston, their dispatchers received a report about a shooting in the area of Old Courthouse Way and Advocate Court shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

