New display Marching Towards Freedom The Black Military Experience in America

Virginia War Museum in Newport News has updated its gallery "Marching Toward Freedom: The Black Military Experience in America," with significant and rare artifacts telling the story of African-Americans in the Spanish-American War, World War I and an original 1942 application to join the Tuskegee Airmen. Virginia War Museum in Newport News has updated its gallery "Marching Toward Freedom: The Black Military Experience in America," with significant and rare artifacts telling the story of African-Americans in the Spanish-American War, World War I and an original 1942 application to join the Tuskegee Airmen.

