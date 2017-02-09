New display Marching Towards Freedom The Black Military Experience in America
Virginia War Museum in Newport News has updated its gallery "Marching Toward Freedom: The Black Military Experience in America," with significant and rare artifacts telling the story of African-Americans in the Spanish-American War, World War I and an original 1942 application to join the Tuskegee Airmen.
