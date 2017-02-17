Nation's largest military shipbuilder...

Nation's largest military shipbuilder plans to hire 3,000 in Virginia this year

Huntington Ingalls Industries says that number includes 250 engineers and designers. Spokeswoman Christie Miller said its facility in Newport News is also recruiting IT professionals, welders and shipfitters.

