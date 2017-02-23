Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival

Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Photos courtesy of the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival XVIII The Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival XVIII returns to the Hampton Roads Convention Center this weekend. This year's theme is "From Atlantic to Pacific" and participants will compete in traditional, innovative, wall quilt and "Best of Show" categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,497,479
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Julia 63,346
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 7 hr Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 12 hr ThomasA 42
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) 14 hr Martin garey 22
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) Feb 20 Kim Mann-Douglas 836
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) Feb 18 Martin garey 7
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC