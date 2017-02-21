Lidl hiring for Fredericksburg, Culpe...

Lidl hiring for Fredericksburg, Culpeper stores

According to spokesman Will Harwood, Lidl will hire employees over the next four months in 12 Virginia localities including Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Bon Air, Chesapeake, Chester, Hampton, Henrico, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Virginia Beach. Lidl plans to open stores up and down the East Coast, and will begin opening stores this summer, according to a press release.

