Legislative notebook: After failure, proton therapy bill moves to House
Hampton University's four-year effort to tweak Virginia's insurance laws and boost its proton therapy program finally met with some success Thursday. The program's bill, forbidding insurance companies from holding proton therapy to a different standard than other cancer treatments, cleared committee 16-4.
