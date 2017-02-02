Legislative notebook: After failure, ...

Legislative notebook: After failure, proton therapy bill moves to House

Hampton University's four-year effort to tweak Virginia's insurance laws and boost its proton therapy program finally met with some success Thursday. The program's bill, forbidding insurance companies from holding proton therapy to a different standard than other cancer treatments, cleared committee 16-4.

