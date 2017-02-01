Jersey City man who went missing in Virginia is found safe
A Jersey City man who had been missing five days was found safe, but disoriented, in a parking lot in Virginia. Curtis Prioleau, 34, was found last night at about 11 p.m. on the east side of Richmond by a woman who read online that he had been reported missing from the other side of the city.
