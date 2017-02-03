Instacart launches on the Peninsula
Instacart, an online grocery ordering and delivery service, is now operating in Newport News, Hampton, Poqouson and the Grafton, Tabb and Seaford areas of York County. Instacart, an online grocery ordering and delivery service, is now operating in Newport News, Hampton, Poqouson and the Grafton, Tabb and Seaford areas of York County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|sonicfilter
|1,489,188
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Ask Kennedy
|63,079
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC