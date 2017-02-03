Instacart launches on the Peninsula

Instacart, an online grocery ordering and delivery service, is now operating in Newport News, Hampton, Poqouson and the Grafton, Tabb and Seaford areas of York County. Instacart, an online grocery ordering and delivery service, is now operating in Newport News, Hampton, Poqouson and the Grafton, Tabb and Seaford areas of York County.

