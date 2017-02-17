Huntington Ingalls Industries Declare...

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2017. Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.

