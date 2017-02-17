Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share, payable on March 10, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2017. Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,496,715
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Ashley
|63,269
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Martin garey
|7
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|3
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC