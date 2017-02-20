Howie Mandel's Newport News performance canceled
Howie Mandel - comedian, actor, talent judge, game show host and famed germophobe - will do his comedy at the Ferguson Center on Feb. 25. Tickets are $38-$75. The comedian and regular television host was scheduled to perform at the Ferguson Center.
