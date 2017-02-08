Hampton Roads Home Show promises plen...

Hampton Roads Home Show promises plenty to see

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

It's under a new name, but visitors still can expect a plethora of home and garden exhibitors at this year's Hampton Roads Home Show . The event will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, which has been the site of a home and garden show for the better part of two decades, according to show manager Chris Grubbs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,491,840
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min carmino seranni 63,176
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 45 min Martin garey 9
My 1998 story for today 23 hr Martin garey 2
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,728,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC