Four Peninsula men sentenced for string of Virginia, North Carolina pharmacy robberies

Four Hampton Roads men have been sentenced for their roles in several armed robberies at Walgreens and CVS stores in Virginia and North Carolina. According to court documents, Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25, of Newport News; Dallas Cogdell III, 24, of Hampton; Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24, of Hampton; and Armand Devon Mullen, 26, of Hampton, all pleaded guilty on November 14, 2016 to robbery affecting interstate commerce and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

