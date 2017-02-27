Former Hampton Mayor Charles Wornom r...

Former Hampton Mayor Charles Wornom remembered for his humor, easy-going attitude

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Wornom was on Hampton City Council from 1967 to 1996, was mayor from 1978 to 1980 and was interim mayor for six months in 2004. Relatives and anecdotes from Daily Press archives describe the former city official as a larger-than-life man who had a wicked sense of humor and would hash out politics over ice cream sodas at his drug store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,498,849
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,412
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 49 min Into The Night 8,027
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) Feb 24 Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Feb 23 Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Feb 23 Martin garey 22
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC