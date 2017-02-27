Enterprise disposal plans are in flux; temporary storage is next

Enterprise disposal plans are in flux...

The Navy said Monday it needs more information before disposing of the former USS Enterprise, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and it will place the ship in "temporary storage" until deciding its fate. The storied ship, which was recently decommissioned, is sitting in dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding , where it was built more than 50 years ago.

