Dorothy Vaughan of 'Hidden Figures' honored at Black History Month celebration
Kenneth Vaughan Jr. speaks about his grandmother, Dorothy Vaughan, as a Black History Month Celebration held at Family Light Baptist Church in Newport News. Dorothy Vaughan was portrayed by Octavia Spencer in the movie "Hidden Figures," which tells the story of three black women who played major roles in NASA Langley's space operations.
