Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for Prince William County

The Prince William County Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for the County's Public Library System. Wright has 14 years of experience in the Prince William Public Library System, including two years as the Assistant Library Director where she oversaw public services in 11 branches and had direct supervision of the branch administrators.

