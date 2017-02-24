Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for Prince William County
The Prince William County Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Deborah Wright is the new Library Director for the County's Public Library System. Wright has 14 years of experience in the Prince William Public Library System, including two years as the Assistant Library Director where she oversaw public services in 11 branches and had direct supervision of the branch administrators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,497,871
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|8 min
|IVANA New Man Now
|48
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Jimmy Yanks Paul ...
|63,389
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|8,014
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 23
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC