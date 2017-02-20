Crime 2 hour ago 2:37 p.m.Newport News man gets 25 years in prison for 2010 murder
A Newport News man was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a 2010 robbery that ended with a murder. According to court documents, Chadrick Lard, 24, was an associate of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Homer
|1,495,863
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC