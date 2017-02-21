Crime 10 mins ago 6:36 a.m.Early morning hotel robbery reported in Newport News
Dispatchers said the robbery happened at the Days Inn located in the 1100 block of Fishing Point Drive in City Center around 4:45 a.m. A suspect reportedly entered the business and robbed it, however, it is unclear at this time what exactly was stolen. The hotel has been robbed at least two other times this year, officials report.
