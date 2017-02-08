Crash causes four-mile backup on I-64...

Crash causes four-mile backup on I-64 east in Newport News Read Story Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A four-mile backup remains on I-64 eastbound in Newport News at Industrial Park Drive following a vehicle crash. VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Julia 1,491,434
My 1998 story for today 4 hr Martin garey 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Donald Trump 63,167
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC