Crash causes four-mile backup on I-64 east in Newport News Read Story Staff
A four-mile backup remains on I-64 eastbound in Newport News at Industrial Park Drive following a vehicle crash. VDOT Hampton Roads first reported the crash around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
