Continental, Thomas Nelson Community ...

Continental, Thomas Nelson Community College partner to train machinists

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The walls along this hallway inside Continental Inc. in Newport News are coming down to house a new training center with TNCC. Glass walls will open up the new class rooms and lab areas to the hallway that are scheduled to open in in Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min RoxLo 1,491,679
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Alexander 63,171
My 1998 story for today 13 hr Martin garey 2
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Feb 7 Martin garey 7
News Oregon woman plans to parade topless (Jun '08) Feb 6 Parade Phart 1,346
agape flights of venice florida Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC