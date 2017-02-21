Cleaning and rebuilding the Hilton Ravine Park
Newport News is planning a three-part relocation of a stormwater drain pipes in Hilton Village next to Hilton School on River Rd. Neighborhood residents and "Friends of The James River" are concerned about how it will effect the ravine, old growth trees and how water will discharges in to the James River at Hilton's beach/pier.
