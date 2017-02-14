Buses approved by WATA, HRT to run to Lackey Free Clinic
With the support of a federal grant, Williamsburg Area Transit Authority and Hampton Roads Transit have teamed up to provide bus access to the Lackey Free Clinic. Lackey Free Clinic provides free medical services for those who meet eligibility requirements within York County, the City of Williamsburg, Poquoson, James City County and Newport News.
