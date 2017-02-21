Bill to pay $1.55M to ex-sailor wrongfully convicted in 1982 slaying on way to passage

Keith Allen Harward, center right, walks with the Innocence Project's, from left, Dana Delger, Chris Fabricant, and Olga Akselrod, as he is released from Nottoway Correctional Facility in Burkeville, Va., Friday, April 9, 2016. Harward was released Friday after the Virginia Supreme Court agreed that DNA evidence proves he's innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.