Bill to pay $1.55M to ex-sailor wrongfully convicted in 1982 slaying on way to passage
Keith Allen Harward, center right, walks with the Innocence Project's, from left, Dana Delger, Chris Fabricant, and Olga Akselrod, as he is released from Nottoway Correctional Facility in Burkeville, Va., Friday, April 9, 2016. Harward was released Friday after the Virginia Supreme Court agreed that DNA evidence proves he's innocent of the 1982 killing of Jesse Perron and the rape of his wife in Newport News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,496,977
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Julia
|63,296
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC