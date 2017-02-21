ATM skimmers on the rise in Newport News
A woman said she went to check her bank account Saturday morning when she noticed it was not where it was supposed to be. She believes she's the victim of an ATM skimmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Earl
|1,497,055
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|34 min
|Julia
|63,298
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Kim Mann-Douglas
|836
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 18
|Martin garey
|7
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Feb 16
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC