2016 profits jump 42 percent for Huntington Ingalls; NN shipyard to hire 3,000 this year

Profits soared by nearly 42 percent at Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2016, partly propelled by a fourth quarter that had triple-digit gains. More good news is on the horizon: HII's Newport News Shipbuilding plans to hire 3,000 workers this year as it ramps up construction on aircraft carriers and submarines, a dramatic pivot from two rounds of earlier layoffs.

