2016 profits jump 42 percent for Huntington Ingalls; NN shipyard to hire 3,000 this year
Profits soared by nearly 42 percent at Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2016, partly propelled by a fourth quarter that had triple-digit gains. More good news is on the horizon: HII's Newport News Shipbuilding plans to hire 3,000 workers this year as it ramps up construction on aircraft carriers and submarines, a dramatic pivot from two rounds of earlier layoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Homer
|1,495,863
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Feb 13
|Martin garey
|3
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lee Lovett
|6
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC