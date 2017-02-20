2016 profits jump 42 percent for Huntington Ingalls; NN shipyard to hire 3,000 this year

Profits soared by nearly 42 percent at Huntington Ingalls Industries in 2016, partly propelled by a fourth quarter that had triple-digit gains. More good news is on the horizon: HII's Newport News Shipbuilding plans to hire 3,000 workers this year as it ramps up construction on aircraft carriers and submarines, a dramatic pivot from two rounds of earlier layoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.