York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office seekin...

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office seeking public's help identifying carjacking suspect

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a carjacking suspect, a white man possibly known as "Bernard."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,484,226
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Jan 17 asiegler 2,358
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 16 Jade H 32
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Jan 16 beanieman 7
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,825 • Total comments across all topics: 278,205,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC