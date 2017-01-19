Woman dies in crash after losing control, running off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
Newport News Police and medics responded to the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash. Police say preliminary investigation reveals Woods was driving southbound on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, hitting a light pole and trees.
