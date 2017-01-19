Woman dies in crash after losing cont...

Woman dies in crash after losing control, running off Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Newport News Police and medics responded to the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle crash. Police say preliminary investigation reveals Woods was driving southbound on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, hitting a light pole and trees.

