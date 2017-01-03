Woman arrested for Newport News bank robberies

Police arrested Cheryl Exum and charged her with the November 25 robbery of the 1st Advantage Credit Union , the October 7 robbery at Bayport Credit Union. Exum was arrested following the robbery of the Union Bank in the 5000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway that happened on December 30. According to police, a woman wearing a wig and sunglasses robbed the bank around 1 p.m. The investigation led to an address in Newport News and officers arrested Exum.

