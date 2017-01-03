Woman arrested for Newport News bank ...

Woman arrested for Newport News bank robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police arrested Cheryl Exum and charged her with the November 25 robbery of the 1st Advantage Credit Union , the October 7 robbery at Bayport Credit Union. Exum was arrested following the robbery of the Union Bank in the 5000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway that happened on December 30. According to police, a woman wearing a wig and sunglasses robbed the bank around 1 p.m. The investigation led to an address in Newport News and officers arrested Exum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) 1 min Tara 211
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Brad 1,471,049
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,663
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) 1 hr Cruiser42 47
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 17 hr Me-n-yo-mama 835
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 22 hr Wounded Duck Daddy 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC