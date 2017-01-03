Winter storm pounds parts of the South with ice and snow
While the metro New Orleans area is feeling the pinch of cold weather Saturday , residents in other southern cities - including Jackson, Miss. - are dealing with traffic snarls and flight delays brought on by a winter storm that pelted parts of the South.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,474,602
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Paris
|62,793
|Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10)
|Jan 7
|barb
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 4
|Angelia Urrabazp
|30
|Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08)
|Jan 4
|Mee
|212
|Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09)
|Jan 4
|Cruiser42
|47
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 4
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC