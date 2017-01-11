Will Robot Truckers Take Jobs from Human Drivers?
The 3.5 million Americans who drive trucks for a living may face growing competition for jobs as technology improves and self-driving or autonomous trucks that don't need human operators become more common. Researchers say a similar wave of automation and robotics displaced most of the 5 million people who lost manufacturing jobs over the past few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Sicklecell Supporter
|1,480,120
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Panks
|62,896
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Me Impressed
|7,992
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08)
|Jan 15
|WTF
|114
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC