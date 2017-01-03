Virginia Woman Is 27th Trans Person M...

Virginia Woman Is 27th Trans Person Murdered in 2016

Read more: Advocate

A murder victim who was misgendered in initial news reports has been revealed to be a transgender woman, making her the 27th trans person murdered in 2016. India Monroe, 29, was found shot to death December 21, along with Mark Gray, 37, in a home in Newport News, Va., Mic reports.

