Virginia Woman Is 27th Trans Person Murdered in 2016
A murder victim who was misgendered in initial news reports has been revealed to be a transgender woman, making her the 27th trans person murdered in 2016. India Monroe, 29, was found shot to death December 21, along with Mark Gray, 37, in a home in Newport News, Va., Mic reports.
