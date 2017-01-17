Virginia Man Wrongly Convicted Of Rap...

Virginia Man Wrongly Convicted Of Rape, Murder Could Be Awarded $1.45 Million

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A bill that could become law in Virginia is looking to award a man $1.45 million after he served 33 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch . Keith Allen Harward was convicted of first degree murder of a resident of Newport News, Va., and the rape of the victim's wife in 1982.

