Virginia Man Wrongly Convicted Of Rape, Murder Could Be Awarded $1.45 Million
A bill that could become law in Virginia is looking to award a man $1.45 million after he served 33 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch . Keith Allen Harward was convicted of first degree murder of a resident of Newport News, Va., and the rape of the victim's wife in 1982.
