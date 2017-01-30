Video: Obamacare Mega Enrollfest
Congressman Bobby Scott, Governor Terry McAuliffe and Lt. Governor Ralph Northam were all in attendence for the Mega Enrollfest event to enroll citizen for Obamacare hosted by the Hampton Newport News Community Service Board at the Hampton Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.
