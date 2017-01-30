Video: Obamacare Mega Enrollfest

Video: Obamacare Mega Enrollfest

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Congressman Bobby Scott, Governor Terry McAuliffe and Lt. Governor Ralph Northam were all in attendence for the Mega Enrollfest event to enroll citizen for Obamacare hosted by the Hampton Newport News Community Service Board at the Hampton Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

