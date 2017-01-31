Video: Car and bus collide in Newport...

Video: Car and bus collide in Newport News

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Crews are assisting a bus and car that collided near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Crews are assisting a bus and car that collided near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... 2 hr Nipz8146 5
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr OzRitz 1,487,963
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Mothra 63,050
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 7 hr BondCoBondsMan 19
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Lindsey N 34
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Jan 29 Martin garey 31
Rape with an object Jan 29 Martin garey 1
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC