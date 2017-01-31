Video: Car and bus collide in Newport News
Crews are assisting a bus and car that collided near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Crews are assisting a bus and car that collided near the intersection of J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|2 hr
|Nipz8146
|5
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|OzRitz
|1,487,963
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC