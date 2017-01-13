Venture Apartments put tech in Tech C...

Venture Apartments put tech in Tech Center

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The new Venture Apartments complex in Newport News Tech Center is attracting tenants as the remaining two buildings come online by this spring. "I think we're leading the market on technology in apartments," senior property manager Alison Carlson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Well Well 1,478,535
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) 1 hr beanieman 7
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,872
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) 15 hr WTF 114
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Sat Nicole Ellis 31
News Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08) Sat PrestonCook 40
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Jan 10 El-massah shabeeb 4
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC