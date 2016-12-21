VA teen killed in Christmas crash don...

VA teen killed in Christmas crash donates organs to save others

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC12

Relatives and friends are celebrating the life of Brianna Sulc, focusing on the lives her organs may save and the legacy she leaves behind. The 19-year-old from Gloucester was killed as a result of the crash on Christmas on Route 14 in King and Queen County as she was headed to a family gathering around 3 p.m., according to State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,470,592
Quarstein Update; Help!?! Is hE bad? 57 min Wounded Duck Daddy 1
I remember in Hampton (Jan '08) 2 hr VPM 834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr carmino seranni 62,647
15 year old looking for work Dec 29 Vernon Bloomfield 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 29 Shannan 29
the truth about the jews Dec 28 Boss hog 2
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,581 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC