VA teen killed in Christmas crash donates organs to save others
Relatives and friends are celebrating the life of Brianna Sulc, focusing on the lives her organs may save and the legacy she leaves behind. The 19-year-old from Gloucester was killed as a result of the crash on Christmas on Route 14 in King and Queen County as she was headed to a family gathering around 3 p.m., according to State Police.
Read more at NBC12.
