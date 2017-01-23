Union preps for upcoming contract talks at shipyard
The aircraft carrier Ford sits at it's berth inside Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va. on Nov. 2, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,483,970
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC