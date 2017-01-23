Two people convicted for making Spice sold in Hampton Roads Read Story Staff

Two people convicted for making Spice...

Two people convicted for making Spice sold in Hampton Roads

Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said a jury convicted two men for their part in manufacturing Spice that was sold in Hampton Roads. Court records and evidence presented at trial showed that Ritchie and Galecki operated Zencense, a Pensacola-based company that manufactured smokable synthetic cannabinoids throughout 2012.

