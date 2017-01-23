Two people convicted for making Spice sold in Hampton Roads Read Story Staff
The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said a jury convicted two men for their part in manufacturing Spice that was sold in Hampton Roads. Court records and evidence presented at trial showed that Ritchie and Galecki operated Zencense, a Pensacola-based company that manufactured smokable synthetic cannabinoids throughout 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,484,322
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|10 hr
|mwoolard
|33
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Into The Night
|62,985
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Jan 17
|asiegler
|2,358
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC