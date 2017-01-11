Two arrested for assaulting Newport N...

Two arrested for assaulting Newport News officer during a traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Tarrytown Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a 2012 Kia due to a traffic violation. While the officer was arresting Glee, police say the passenger, 22-year-old Delicia Mayo came out of the car and assaulted the arresting officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,476,223
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 62,836
News Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09) Tue El-massah shabeeb 4
Review: Special Financing Co LLC (Mar '10) Jan 7 barb 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 4 Angelia Urrabazp 30
News Kool Smiles making some parents frown (Nov '08) Jan 4 Mee 212
News Isle of Wight man claims he caught a cougar on ... (May '09) Jan 4 Cruiser42 47
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC