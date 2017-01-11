Two arrested for assaulting Newport News officer during a traffic stop
A police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Tarrytown Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a 2012 Kia due to a traffic violation. While the officer was arresting Glee, police say the passenger, 22-year-old Delicia Mayo came out of the car and assaulted the arresting officer.
