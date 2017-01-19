Top 10: Explore new exhibits in Newpo...

Top 10: Explore new exhibits in Newport News, Hampton

An exhibition titled "To Walk in Beauty: Native American Art Past and Present" opens Saturday at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center . Displays include artifacts from Jamestown in the 1600s and 19th century pieces.

