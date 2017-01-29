State officials say airport violated ...

State officials say airport violated 30-year-old policy in guaranteeing loan for People Express

The secrecy of the Peninsula Airport Commission's discussion of its multimillion-dollar support of People Express and its decision to guarantee a loan to the startup airline, a deal that cost it $4.5 million dollars. The secrecy of the Peninsula Airport Commission's discussion of its multimillion-dollar support of People Express and its decision to guarantee a loan to the startup airline, a deal that cost it $4.5 million dollars.

