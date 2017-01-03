Snow Prep For Newport News
Newport News Public Works at their Operation Yard, crews are making snow preparation by installing snow blades, filling truck tanks with salt brine and fitting sand trucks with their spreaders. The use of brines is known as anti-icing or pre-wetting roadways.
