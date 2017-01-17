Restaurant weeks begin in Newport News, Williamsburg
It begins Saturday in Newport News and Williamsburg , giving patrons the chance to visit favorites or turn to new restaurants for special deals. Participating Newport News restaurants will have special lunch menus for $10 and $20 or $30 dinner options, which often are multi-course meals.
