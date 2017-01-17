Restaurant weeks begin in Newport New...

Restaurant weeks begin in Newport News, Williamsburg

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

It begins Saturday in Newport News and Williamsburg , giving patrons the chance to visit favorites or turn to new restaurants for special deals. Participating Newport News restaurants will have special lunch menus for $10 and $20 or $30 dinner options, which often are multi-course meals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min obama muslim 1,479,915
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,987
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Brian_G 62,878
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Jade H 32
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Mon beanieman 7
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC