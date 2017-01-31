Progress cited in marathon union bid at Newport News shipyard
From left: Representing the Department E85 Bargaining Committee Tony Poslik, Latasha Greene, Samuel Lovett, share their experiences while creating a workers union at Newport News Shipbuilding. The group has been working with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers since 2009 to represent radiological control and nuclear safety workers.
Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|OzRitz
|1,487,947
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|6 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
