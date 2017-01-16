Preparations underway for Donald Trum...

Preparations underway for Donald Trumpa s inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

As of noon Friday, the nation will have a new leader: Donald J. Trump will become the nation's 45th president. He will take the oath of office, along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Inauguration Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min OzRitz 1,479,299
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 9 hr asiegler 2,358
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 hr Brian_G 62,878
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 20 hr Jade H 32
Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10) Mon beanieman 7
News Only 10 channels - and nothing's on, inmates co... (Oct '08) Sun WTF 114
News Bennigan's files for bankruptcy; employees left... (Aug '08) Jan 14 PrestonCook 40
See all Newport News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport News Forum Now

Newport News Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport News Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Newport News, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC