Police seize guns, drugs from Newport News apartment
People in the area told police that two men ran away to nearby apartments. Police were able to arrest the men, who both had outstanding warrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|OzRitz
|1,487,460
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Into The Night
|63,042
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Jeremy
|16
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|14 hr
|Lindsey N
|34
|Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Martin garey
|31
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Stumbass
|117
Find what you want!
Search Newport News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC