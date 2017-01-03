Police: one suspect in apartment offi...

Police: one suspect in apartment office burglary arrested, two others at large Read Story Staff

21 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Police have arrested a woman in connection with an office building robbery, while investigators believe two other suspects are still on the run. According to Newport News police, the Lakeland Village Apartment office building was robbed on robbery January 4th just after 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found three people in the back corner of the building.

